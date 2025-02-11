Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, DuPont de Nemours (DD - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.09 billion, up 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 billion, representing a surprise of +0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DuPont de Nemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronics & Industrial: $1.51 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Other: $227 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $232.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.7%.
  • Net Sales- Water & Protection: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
  • Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial: $457 million compared to the $446.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate & Other: -$7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection: $357 million versus $339.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for DuPont de Nemours here>>>

Shares of DuPont de Nemours have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise