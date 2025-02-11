Back to top

Wesco International (WCC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wesco International (WCC - Free Report) reported $5.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $3.16 for the same period compares to $2.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.42 billion, representing a surprise of +1.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wesco International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- EES (Electrical & Electronic Solutions): $2.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Net Sales- UBS (Utility & Broadband Solutions): $1.33 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.8% change.
  • Net Sales- CSS (Communications & Security Solutions): $2.05 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$111.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$121.30 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- UBS (Utility & Broadband Solutions): $144.10 million compared to the $154.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- CSS (Communications & Security Solutions): $167.80 million compared to the $169.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- EES (Electrical & Electronic Solutions): $170.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $184.11 million.
Shares of Wesco International have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

