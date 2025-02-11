Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q4 Earnings

Royalty Pharma (RPRX - Free Report) reported $742 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $725.33 million, representing a surprise of +2.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Royalty Pharma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise: $237 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $219.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +114.4%.
  • Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Tysabri: $61 million versus $60.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +171.1% change.
  • Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Imbruvica: $46 million compared to the $45.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +180.6% year over year.
  • Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Xtandi: $46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +205.6%.
  • Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Promacta: $44 million compared to the $39.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +134.6% year over year.
  • Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Tremfya: $39 million compared to the $40.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • Portfolio Receipts- Milestones and other contractual receipts: $13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.02 million.
  • Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Cabometyx/Cometriq: $20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
  • Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Evrysdi: $56 million compared to the $53.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +183.5% year over year.
  • Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Trodelvy: $11 million compared to the $11.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +119.5% year over year.
  • Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Total: $729 million versus $711.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +61.5% change.
  • Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Trelegy: $74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23%.
Shares of Royalty Pharma have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

