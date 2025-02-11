Back to top

Marriott (MAR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Marriott International (MAR - Free Report) reported $6.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $2.45 for the same period compares to $3.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.4 billion, representing a surprise of +0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate: 5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.
  • Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR: 126 compared to the 124 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Rooms - Total: 1,706,331 compared to the 1,700,934 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Rooms - Owned/Leased: 14,312 versus 13,272 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Franchise fees: $795 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $766.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.
  • Revenues- Incentive management fees: $206 million versus $213.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.
  • Revenues- Cost reimbursements: $4.70 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Revenues- Base management fees: $333 million compared to the $326.60 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Contract investment amortization: -$27 million versus -$25.37 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change.
  • Revenues- Gross fee revenues: $1.33 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
  • Revenues- Net fee revenues: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue: $418 million compared to the $449.69 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.
Shares of Marriott have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

