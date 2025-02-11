We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Amphenol (APH) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
Amphenol (APH - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, APH broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.
APH has rallied 5.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests APH could be on the verge of another move higher.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider APH's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 4 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on APH for more gains in the near future.