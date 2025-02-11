Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NNN REIT (NNN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, NNN REIT (NNN - Free Report) reported revenue of $218.35 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $217.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NNN REIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $218.35 million versus $215.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
  • Revenues- Interest and other income from real estate transactions: $0.13 million compared to the $0.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -87.3% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.52 versus $0.48 estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for NNN REIT here>>>

Shares of NNN REIT have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise