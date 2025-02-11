Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Shopify (SHOP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.81 billion, up 31.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Shopify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV): $94.46 billion versus $92.81 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR): $178 million compared to the $181.60 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Merchant solutions: $2.15 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.6% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription solutions: $666 million compared to the $650.17 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.9% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Merchant solutions: $820 million versus $788.12 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Subscription solutions: $532 million compared to the $528.89 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Shopify have returned +17.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise