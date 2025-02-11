See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
BASF Expands Portfolio With ZeroPCF Superabsorbent Polymer
BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) introduces the first polyacrylate-based superabsorbent polymer (SAP), HySorb B 6610 ZeroPCF, with a carbon footprint of zero. The SAP is marketed with a product carbon footprint (PCF) of zero for the hygiene industry. The zero PCF polymer expands BASFY’s sustainable portfolio. This has been achieved by utilizing renewable energy in addition to the established biomass balance approach (BMB) in the production process at the Antwerp Verbund site.
This ISCC PLUS-certified product offers a solution to help customers in the hygiene industry in Europe, Middle East and Africa to achieve their own sustainability targets by enabling them to reduce their scope 3 footprint.
HySorb B 6610 ZeroPCF is a drop-in solution that will not require adaptation of a diaper production line or compromise on product quality and performance, much like BASFY’s existing HySorb B 6610 BMB that is also being offered to support customers’ sustainability transformation.
BASFY stock has gained 1.2% in the past year against the 3.4% dip in the industry.
BASFY’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Methanex Corp. (MEOH - Free Report) . While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS and MEOH carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 95.4%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.83 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 199.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Methanex’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.2 per share. MEOH surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 85.2%. The stock has gained 6.9% in the past year.