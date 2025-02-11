We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for 8x8 (EGHT) Stock
Investors might want to bet on 8x8 (EGHT - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.
Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this telecommunications services company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for 8x8, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The company is expected to earn $0.08 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for 8x8 compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 50%.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.36 per share represents a change of -23.4% from the year-ago number.
In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for 8x8. Over the past month, four estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 300%.
Favorable Zacks Rank
The promising estimate revisions have helped 8x8 earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
8x8 shares have added 10.9% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.