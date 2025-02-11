We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Rollins Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 12, after the bell.
ROL’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and matched thrice, with an average negative surprise of 0.8%%.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $816.3 million, suggesting 8.3% growth on a year-over-year basis. Improved commercial, residential, and termite and ancillary services revenues are expected to have benefited the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.
Our estimate for Residential revenues is pegged at $366.1 million, indicating 9% growth from the year-ago quarter. Commercial revenues are anticipated to increase 3% year over year to $269.5 million. We expect revenues from Termite Completions, Bait Monitoring & Renewals to be pegged at $163.3 million, suggesting 11% growth on a year-over-year basis. Franchise revenues are estimated at $4.3 million, up 5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pegged at 23 cents, implying an increase of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. A rise in revenues across the segments and strong margins are anticipated to have benefited the bottom line.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
ROL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 96 cents, suggesting 20% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.3%.
TRU carries an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Verisk (VRSK - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 top line is pegged at $734 million, suggesting 8.4% growth on a year-over-year basis. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.6 per share, indicating a 14.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past three quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 4.2%.
VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +3.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 26.