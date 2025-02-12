Back to top

Welltower (WELL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Welltower (WELL - Free Report) reported $2.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.6%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion, representing a surprise of +6.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Welltower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income: $71.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.2%.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $1.76 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $386.33 million versus $415.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $31.60 million compared to the $24.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.19 compared to the $0.40 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Welltower have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

