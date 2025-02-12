Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Confluent (CFLT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Confluent (CFLT - Free Report) reported revenue of $261.22 million, up 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $256.83 million, representing a surprise of +1.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +80.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Confluent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Services: $10.58 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $10.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $250.64 million compared to the $245.54 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Confluent Cloud: $138 million compared to the $135.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38% year over year.
Shares of Confluent have returned +16.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

