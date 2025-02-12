Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sensata (ST) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sensata (ST - Free Report) reported $907.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $886.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sensata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Sensing Solutions: $260.99 million versus $252.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
  • Net Revenue- Performance Sensing: $646.70 million compared to the $633.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year.
  • Segment Profit- Sensing Solutions: $79.35 million compared to the $72.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Performance Sensing: $152 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $163.32 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sensata here>>>

Shares of Sensata have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise