We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
OneSpan (OSPN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
OneSpan (OSPN - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $19.81, demonstrating a +0.66% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
The internet security company's shares have seen an increase of 6.44% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of OneSpan in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 27, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.27, marking a 42.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. OneSpan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, OneSpan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.3. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.99.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.