Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) closed at $8.52, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.
The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 13.42% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, down 30.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.81 million, indicating a 78.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Invesco Mortgage Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.46 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.33.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.