Cameco (CCJ) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Cameco (CCJ - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $49.85, indicating a -1.01% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium producer had gained 3.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cameco in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $735.56 million, indicating a 18.64% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cameco. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.51% decrease. Cameco is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Cameco is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.84. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.65 of its industry.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.