Gold Fields (GFI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Gold Fields (GFI - Free Report) closed at $19.38, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
The the stock of gold miner has risen by 32.79% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gold Fields in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $6.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +111.83% and +47.89%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gold Fields. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.72% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Gold Fields is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Gold Fields is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.93. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.52.
It's also important to note that GFI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.67.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GFI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.