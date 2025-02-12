We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) reached $6.92, with a +0.14% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.54% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
The upcoming earnings release of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, down 51.72% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.56 million, up 2.86% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 75.16% decrease. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.15.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.