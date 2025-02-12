We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
In the latest trading session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX - Free Report) closed at $7.66, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 13.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.19%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $28.73 million, indicating a 163.85% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.07% lower. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
