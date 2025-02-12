We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stellantis (STLA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) standing at $13.09, reflecting a +0.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.
The automaker's shares have seen an increase of 5.19% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Stellantis in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2025.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.67 per share and a revenue of $169.44 billion, representing changes of -58.48% and -17.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.74% lower. As of now, Stellantis holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Stellantis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.86. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.97 of its industry.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.