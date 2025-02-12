We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) closed at $6.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.
The uranium mining and exploration company's stock has dropped by 1% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uranium Energy in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0, reflecting a 100% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.4 million, indicating a 34400% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $129.85 million, which would represent changes of +122.22% and +57868.75%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Uranium Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Uranium Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 346. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.65.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UEC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.