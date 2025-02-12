Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Lyft (LYFT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) reported $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.6%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion, representing a surprise of -0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lyft performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Bookings: $4.28 billion compared to the $4.32 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Rides: 218.5 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 218.65 million.
  • Active Riders: 24.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 24.41 million.
Shares of Lyft have returned +16.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

