Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Monarch Casino (MCRI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Monarch Casino (MCRI - Free Report) reported $134.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $1.36 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $129 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +18.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Monarch Casino performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $6.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
  • Revenues- Hotel: $18.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $32.58 million versus $31.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
  • Revenues- Casino: $77.09 million versus $74.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Monarch Casino here>>>

Shares of Monarch Casino have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise