Agree Realty (ADC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Agree Realty (ADC - Free Report) reported $160.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159.53 million, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agree Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $160.68 million versus $156.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +142.9%.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Operating cost reimbursement: $18.12 million compared to the $16.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.6% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.41 versus $0.42 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Agree Realty have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

