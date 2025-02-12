Back to top

BlackLine (BL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BlackLine (BL - Free Report) reported $169.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $168.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was -6.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BlackLine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Retention Rate: 102% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 105%.
  • Total customers: 4,443 versus 4,455 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total users: 397,477 compared to the 397,925 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Professional services: $8.47 million versus $7.76 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription and support: $160.99 million compared to the $159.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Professional services: $1.89 million versus $2.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Subscription and support: $126.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $124.79 million.
Shares of BlackLine have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

