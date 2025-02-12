Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Upstart (UPST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) reported revenue of $218.96 million, up 56.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +21.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05, the EPS surprise was +620.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Upstart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Transaction Volume: $2.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.66 million.
  • Revenue- Revenue from fees, net: $199.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $185.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.4%.
  • Revenue- Total interest income, interest expense, and fair value adjustments, net: $19.69 million versus -$4.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -257.1% change.
  • Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Platform and referral fees, net: $165.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $148.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.2%.
  • Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Servicing and other fees, net: $33.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
Shares of Upstart have returned +24.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

