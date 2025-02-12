Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Allison Transmission (ALSN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) reported revenue of $796 million, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.01, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $791.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93, the EPS surprise was +4.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allison Transmission performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by End Market- North America On-Highway: $419 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $395.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
  • Net Sales by End Market- North America Off-Highway: $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -60%.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other: $169 million versus $157.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Defense: $68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America Off-Highway: $14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.2%.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America On-Highway: $124 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
Shares of Allison Transmission have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

