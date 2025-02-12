We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Avis Budget (CAR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) reported $2.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of -$0.23 for the same period compares to $7.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.96, the EPS surprise was +76.04%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Avis Budget performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Per-Unit Fleet Costs - Americas: $430 per unit fleet cost per month versus the three-analyst average estimate of $386.4 per unit fleet cost per month.
- Per-Unit Fleet Costs - International: $304 per unit fleet cost per month compared to the $311.8 per unit fleet cost per month average estimate based on three analysts.
- Rental days - International: 10,956 Days compared to the 11,513.93 Days average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue per day - Americas: $68.64 compared to the $67.89 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Vehicle Utilization - Americas: 67.4% compared to the 67% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Vehicle Utilization - International: 68.3% versus 70.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average rental fleet - Americas: 497,713 versus 506,983 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Rental days - Total - Car Rental: 41,833 Days compared to the 42,814.41 Days average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average rental fleet - International: 174,253 versus 179,966 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average rental fleet - Total - Car Rental: 671,966 compared to the 686,949 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- International: $593 million compared to the $626.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- Americas: $2.12 billion compared to the $2.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
Shares of Avis Budget have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.