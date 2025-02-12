Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Edwards Lifesciences (EW - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.39 billion, down 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion, representing a surprise of +1.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Edwards Lifesciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- United States: $812.90 million compared to the $837.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Outside of the United States: $572.90 million versus $571.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Rest of World: $143.30 million compared to the $150.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Japan: $85.90 million versus $84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Europe: $343.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $336.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
  • Net Sales by Product Group- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies: $105.10 million versus $93.28 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +87.7% change.
  • Net Sales by Product Group- Surgical Structural Heart: $244.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $249.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Net Sales by Product Group- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: $1.04 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

