Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Blink Charging (BLNK - Free Report) ending at $1.06, denoting a -0.93% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 30.52% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
The upcoming earnings release of Blink Charging will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.17, showcasing a 39.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $34.32 million, reflecting a 19.64% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Blink Charging boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.