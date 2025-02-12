We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Immersion (IMMR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) closed at $8.29, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 4.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.19%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Immersion in its upcoming release.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Immersion. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Immersion is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Immersion currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.99.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IMMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.