VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw VirTra, Inc. (VTSI - Free Report) ending at $6.10, denoting a -1.93% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 4.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.19%.
The upcoming earnings release of VirTra, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 72% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.09 million, down 20.06% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VirTra, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, VirTra, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.72, which means VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.