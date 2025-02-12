See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Hecla Mining Company (HL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Hecla Mining Company (HL) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 10, 2025
Hecla Mining Company (HL - Free Report) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. Hecla Mining is a member of the Basic Materials sector. Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HL's full-year earnings has moved 14.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger. Hecla Mining, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 50%, on average. Based on the most recent data, HL has returned 19.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hecla Mining is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company came out with quarterly earnings recently beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.43%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. The AZEK Company, which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, posted revenues for the quarter ended December 2024, also surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters. Company shares have added about 7.1% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 1.9%.