Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Gladstone Capital (GLAD - Free Report) reported $21.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.38 million, representing a surprise of -9.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gladstone Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • PIK interest income: $0.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.45 million.
  • Total interest income (excluding PIK interest income): $20.56 million compared to the $23.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total interest income: $21.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.55 million.
Shares of Gladstone Capital have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

