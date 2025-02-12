Back to top

Forrester Research (FORR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Forrester Research (FORR - Free Report) reported $108.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Forrester Research performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Research: $79.43 million compared to the $80.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Consulting: $25.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
  • Revenue- Events: $2.68 million compared to the $2.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -42.1% year over year.
Shares of Forrester Research have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

