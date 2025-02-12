Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Zillow (ZG) Q4 Earnings

Zillow Group (ZG - Free Report) reported $554 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $540.99 million, representing a surprise of +2.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zillow performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Mobile Applications and Websites - Average Monthly Unique Users: 204 million versus 202.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mobile Applications and Websites - Visits: 2.06 billion versus 2.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Residential: $387 million compared to the $374.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $10 million versus $11.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Mortgages: $41 million versus $35.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +86.4% change.
  • Revenue- Rentals: $116 million compared to the $115.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.7% year over year.
Shares of Zillow have returned +25.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

