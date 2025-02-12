Back to top

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT - Free Report) reported $47.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of -$0.23 for the same period compares to -$0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.43 million, representing a surprise of +2.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Adaptive Biotechnologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ClonoSEQ test volume: 20,945 versus 22,150 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Total MRD: $40.15 million versus $38.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.4% change.
  • Revenues- Total Immune Medicine: $7.31 million compared to the $7.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.3% year over year.
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies have returned +18.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

