Back to top

This Week's 5 Fun Earnings Charts

Read MoreHide Full Article

Earnings season may feel like it’s over now that 6 out of the 7 Magnificent 7 stocks have reported earnings. Only NVIDIA remains. But it’s not. Over 500 companies are reporting earnings this week including many companies with well-known brands.

These are the fun earnings charts. They are stocks that many own, which also have good earnings surprise track records. And several are trading near new all-time highs.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or almost every quarter, for years. But several of these companies are doing it.

You also know their brands whether it is vacuum cleaners, shoes, or software.

Will they beat this quarter?

This Week’s Fun Earnings Charts

1.    SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report)

SharkNinja has beat on earnings for 5 quarters in a row. The maker of small appliances has not missed since it went public in 2023.

SharkNinja is trading near all-time highs, up 110.6% over the last year. It has a forward P/E of 23.7.

Should SharkNinja be on your short list this week?

2.    Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report)

Crocs has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in early 2020, just as the pandemic was breaking out. That’s an impressive earnings track record.

Shares of Crocs are down 17.5% year-to-date but it’s cheap. Crocs trades with a forward P/E of just 7.3.

Is this a buying opportunity in Crocs?

3.    Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks has a perfect 5-year earnings surprise record. It hasn’t missed, even during the pandemic. That’s impressive.

Palo Alto Networks is trading near its all-time highs, up 8.7% year-to-date. It’s not cheap. Palo Alto Networks trades with a forward P/E of 61.

Should Palo Alto Networks be on your short list this week?

4.    Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report)

Airbnb has a good long-term earnings surprise track record, but has missed on earnings the last 2 quarters.

Airbnb was a big pandemic winner but shares are down 12.1% in the last year. Airbnb now trades with a forward P/E of 30.3.

Is Airbnb a deal right now?

5.    Twilio Inc. (TWLO - Free Report)

Twilio has a perfect earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s impressive.

After shares sold off in 2022, Twilio mostly treaded water until 2024. Twilio shares have rallied 103% in the last year. It trades with a forward P/E of 33.6.

Are the software companies, like Twilio, coming back in favor?


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Crocs, Inc. (CROX) - free report >>

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) - free report >>

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) - free report >>

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings