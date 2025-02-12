We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Primerica (PRI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2024, Primerica (PRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $790.13 million, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.03, compared to $4.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $767.24 million, representing a surprise of +2.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.96.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period: 151,611 compared to the 152,342 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Life Insurance Policies Issued: 89,664 versus 91,743 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Recruits: 95,497 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 93,175.
- Average Client Asset Values: $112.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.64 billion.
- Revenues- Commissions and fees: $293.85 million versus $269.24 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.
- Revenues- Other, net: $17.02 million compared to the $17.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Net premiums: $440.29 million versus $441.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products: $286.05 million compared to the $263.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.1% year over year.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance: $450.58 million versus $447.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $38.13 million compared to the $38.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products: $53.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
- Revenues- Direct premiums: $854.75 million versus $855.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
Shares of Primerica have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.