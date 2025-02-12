Back to top

Primerica (PRI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Primerica (PRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $790.13 million, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.03, compared to $4.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $767.24 million, representing a surprise of +2.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period: 151,611 compared to the 152,342 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Life Insurance Policies Issued: 89,664 versus 91,743 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Recruits: 95,497 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 93,175.
  • Average Client Asset Values: $112.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.64 billion.
  • Revenues- Commissions and fees: $293.85 million versus $269.24 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other, net: $17.02 million compared to the $17.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net premiums: $440.29 million versus $441.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products: $286.05 million compared to the $263.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.1% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance: $450.58 million versus $447.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $38.13 million compared to the $38.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products: $53.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
  • Revenues- Direct premiums: $854.75 million versus $855.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
Shares of Primerica have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

