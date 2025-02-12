Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Angi (ANGI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Angi (ANGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $267.87 million, down 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Angi performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- International: $28.60 million versus $29.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic: $239.20 million compared to the $224.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic- Services: $24.80 million versus $21.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic- Ads and Leads: $214.50 million versus $202.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Domestic- Corporate: -$15.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$13.59 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Domestic- Services: -$1.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.70 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Domestic- Ads and Leads: $47.90 million compared to the $36.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Angi have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

