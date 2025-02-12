Back to top

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Brighthouse Financial (BHF - Free Report) reported $2.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $5.88 for the same period compares to $2.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion, representing a surprise of +1.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +32.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brighthouse Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net flows - VARIABLE AND SHIELD LEVEL ANNUITIES: -$2.13 billion versus -$1.70 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • VARIABLE AND SHIELD LEVEL ANNUITIES ACCOUNT VALUE end of period: $125.12 billion compared to the $129.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net flows - FIXED ANNUITIES: -$484 million versus -$45.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • FIXED ANNUITIES ACCOUNT VALUE end of period: $19.58 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.94 billion.
  • Net investment income: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
  • Other Revenues: $150 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $138.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
  • Premiums: $207 million versus $199.29 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change.
  • Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $540 million compared to the $574.70 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Life: $318 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $313.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Annuities: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Run-off: $433 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $399.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other: $172 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $183.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial have returned +27% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

