Compared to Estimates, American International Group (AIG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

American International Group (AIG - Free Report) reported $6.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 46.1%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares to $1.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.77 billion, representing a surprise of +1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American International Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss Ratio - Total General Insurance: 59.7% compared to the 60.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Expense Ratio - Total General Insurance: 32.8% versus 31.9% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Combined Ratio - Total General Insurance: 92.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 92%.
  • Combined Ratio - General Insurance - North America - Commercial Lines: 98.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 90.9%.
  • Combined Ratio - General Insurance - International - Commercial Lines: 83.1% compared to the 86.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • General Insurance- Net premiums earned: $5.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
  • General Insurance- Net investment income: $779 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $759.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
  • General Insurance- Net premiums written: $6.08 billion compared to the $6.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Premium: $5.97 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.5%.
  • Revenue- Net investment income: $1.31 billion versus $875.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.6% change.
  • Adjusted pre-tax loss- Other Operations: -$150 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$167.71 million.
  • Adjusted pre-tax income- General Insurance: $1.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion.
Shares of American International Group have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

