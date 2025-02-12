We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Buy for Excellent Returns
Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.
Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity-style box.
Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund (BMSFX - Free Report) , Vanguard Strategic Equity (VSEQX - Free Report) and DFA US Vector Equity (DFVEX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank(Strong Buy), as we expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign mid-cap companies. BMSFX advisors invest in common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers.
MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7%. As of the end of August 2024, BMSFX had 152 issues and invested 2% of its net assets in Ameriprise Financial.
Vanguard Strategic Equity fund invests most of its net assets in small and mid-cap U.S. companies, which, according to its advisors, have the right balance between strong growth prospects and reasonable valuations relative to their industry peers. VSEQX advisors use quantitative techniques to evaluate all the securities using the MSCI U.S. Small + Mid Cap 2200 Index as the benchmark index, with a risk profile similar to that of the index.
Vanguard Strategic Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.2%.VSEQX has an expense ratio of 0.17%.
DFA US Vector Equity fund invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in smaller-capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFVEX advisors choose to invest in a weighted set of U.S. operating companies listed on the U.S. securities exchange.
DFA US Vector Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.6%. John A. Hertzer has been the fund manager of DFVEX since February 2022.
