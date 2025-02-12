We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Petrobras Expands Onshore Drilling in Bahia With $122M Investment
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) recently awarded drilling contracts to EBS Perfurações and Conterp to expand its onshore oil and gas production. The agreements, valued at approximately R$707 million ($122 million), aim to enhance oil and gas production in Bahia. This project will generate around 530 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to the local development of Bahia.
PBR’s Contract Details
The newly contracted rigs will be installed in Petrobras’ onshore drilling campaign from September 2025 to June 2029. While EBS will drill wells up to 5,000 meters deep, Conterp will focus on drilling wells with a depth of 4,000 meters. EBS and Conterp will carry out 65% of the activities using Brazilian-sourced materials and services.
Impact on PBR and Bahia’s Economy
Petrobras’ investment reflects its growing interest in onshore operations. Expanding of operations in the onshore field will increase Petrobras' oil and gas production and help it remain competitive in the energy market.
The contract will boost Bahia’s economy by creating local jobs and generating indirect benefits in the services and logistics sector.
PBR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil. The company’s activities include exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
