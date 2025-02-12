Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ares Management Corporation (ARES - Free Report) is an alternative asset manager. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

CSL Limited (CSLLY - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical and vaccines company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Carlsberg A/S (CABGY - Free Report) is a producer of beer and other beverage products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

