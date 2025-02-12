We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
IPG Photonics Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y (Revised)
IPG Photonics (IPGP - Free Report) has reported earnings of 18 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.0%. The company had registered earnings of 89 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, a steep year-over-year decline of 79.8%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Revenues of $234.3 million declined 21.6% on a year-over-year basis but beat the consensus mark by 3.3%. Foreign exchange fluctuations negatively impacted revenue growth by approximately $2 million (1%).
The year-over-year decline in revenues primarily resulted from lower sales in materials processing and medical applications. However, this was partially offset by growth in advanced applications.
Emerging growth product revenues contributed 48% to the total revenues, which increased 3% sequentially, driven by higher sales in advanced applications.
IPG Photonics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
IPG Photonics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IPG Photonics Corporation Quote
Following the results, IPG Photonics shares gained 2.06% in the pre-market trading to $68.79, likely driven by the revenue beat. However, the stock has declined 12.4% year to date against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 2.1%.
IPG Photonics’s Quarterly Details
Materials processing (85% of the total revenues) fell 23.4% year over year. The downside was mainly led by lower sales in welding cutting applications.
Revenues from other applications decreased 6% year over year due to lower revenues in medical applications, partially offset by higher sales in advanced applications.
By region, sales dropped 31% in North America and 22% in China, while Europe saw a 22% increase and Japan reported 15% year-over-year growth.
IPG Photonics has reported a gross margin of 38.6%, which expanded 40 basis points (bps) from the prior-year period. The upside was driven by reduced product costs, lower tariffs and shipping costs, and more stable inventory provisions but was negatively impacted by lower absorption of manufacturing costs.
IPGP’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec. 31, 2024, IPG Photonics had $0.93 billion in cash and cash equivalents, including short-term investments, compared with $1.02 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.
The fourth-quarter 2024 cash flow from operations amounted to $74 million compared with the previous quarter’s $66 million.
The company spent $23 million in capital expenditure and allocated $57 million for share repurchases.
IPG Photonics’s Q1 Guidance
For first-quarter 2025, IPG Photonics anticipates sales of $210-$240 million. Earnings are projected between 5 cents and 35 cents per share.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
IPG Photonics currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , BWX Technologies (BWXT - Free Report) and Vipshop (VIPS - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector.
Arista Networks flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and BWX Technologies and Vipshop carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Arista Networks shares have risen 5.7% year to date. ANET is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18.
BWX Technologies shares have returned 0.4% year to date. BWXT is set to post fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 24.
Vipshop shares have gained 11.7% year to date. VIPS is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 21.
(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on February 11, 2025, should no longer be relied upon.)