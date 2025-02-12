We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BASF Offers Basotect EcoBalanced to Reduce Product Carbon Footprint
BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) recently introduced Basotect EcoBalanced, which helps to minimize the product carbon footprint (PCF) of multiple sound absorption applications in the transportation, building and construction industries.
Basotect EcoBalanced has up to 50% less PCF than the relevant BASF standard grades. It is created in a resource-efficient process that uses 100% green electricity, and the fossil raw materials required to generate it are substituted with renewable feedstock from the start. The renewable feedstock is derived from organic waste and residual biomass and allocated to the Basotect grade using a mass balance approach certified by REDcert and ISCC PLUS. Thus, Basotect EcoBalanced not only helps to reduce the use of fossil resources but also provides transparency to its customers by giving credible PCF data to help them evaluate their own products and meet their sustainability goals.
In addition to the sustainability benefits, Basotect EcoBalanced is a simple drop-in solution that exhibits the same material performance as the corresponding standard grades. Manufacturers of applications such as engine covers, wall and ceiling sound absorbers, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) parts and air cleaners do not need to modify their current manufacturing methods or invest in new processing lines. Most of these Basotect EcoBalanced applications do not require re-qualification.
Basotect EcoBalanced melamine resin foam has the lowest PCF on the market. This enables clients to take decisive action toward their NetZero goals. At the same time, they may differentiate their products from competitors by providing additional sustainability benefits while also contributing to the decrease of fossil resource usage and greenhouse gas emissions.
Shares of BASFY have gained 1% over the past year against a 3.6% decline of its industry.
BASF's Rank & Key Picks
