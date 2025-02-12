We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
SLB Restructures Business Operations, Plans More Job Cuts
SLB (SLB - Free Report) , an American oilfield services company, is undertaking a significant internal reorganization, including a continued reduction in workforce, according to a Reuters report. The Houston-based company is implementing a new global structure as part of its ongoing cost-saving measures, reflecting a cautious outlook for industry growth amid concerns about an oversupplied oil market.
Per the report, as part of its restructuring, SLB is establishing a new performance function, which will be led by a newly appointed chief performance officer. This division will encompass multiple operational aspects, including security, operational integrity and global business services. The company’s internal communication emphasized that the primary objective is to integrate this structure across its business units, including functions, divisions, basins and geounits.
SLB has been executing restructuring initiatives over the past year, incurring $237 million in severance costs in 2024. While the exact number of job cuts in this latest round remains unclear, the company expects to finalize the reorganization by the end of the month, with personnel updates anticipated by the end of the quarter. As of February 2024, SLB employed approximately 111,000 people.
A company spokesperson noted that SLB continuously adjusts its workforce and operational structure to optimize efficiency and align with shifting business conditions. The company’s proactive restructuring aims to enhance value for stakeholders while navigating an uncertain market.
Meanwhile, geopolitical challenges persist as SLB continues operations in Russia despite U.S. sanctions. The company acknowledged that while its business remains compliant with new regulations, revenues from Russia are declining.
With the oil market facing potential oversupply and industry players exercising caution in spending, SLB’s restructuring reflects a strategic move to maintain operational efficiency and financial stability in a challenging environment.
