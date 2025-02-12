We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Energy Transfer Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
Energy Transfer (ET - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per unit, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 19.4%. The bottom line also decreased 21.6% from the year-ago figure of 37 cents.
Total Revenues of ET
Revenues of $19.5 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.2 billion by 19.3%. Total revenues also decreased 4.8% from the year-ago figure of $20.5 billion.
Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $82.7 billion compared with $78.6 billion in the previous year.
Highlights of ET’s Q4 Results
Total costs and expenses were $17.3 billion, down 5.9% year over year. This was due to lower cost of products sold.
Operating income totaled $2.3 billion, up 5.3% year over year.
Interest expense, net of interest capitalized, amounted to $807 million, 17.6% higher than the prior-year level.
In December 2024, Energy Transfer completed the initial phase of the Sabina 2 pipeline conversion from Mont Belvieu to Nederland, which increased the capacity for multiple products from 25,000 to 40,000 barrels per day.
In November 2024, Energy Transfer completed the optimization of the Grey Wolf processing plant in the Permian Basin, which increased the capacity of the plant from 200 to 250 MMcf/d.
Energy Transfer recently commissioned the first of eight 10-megawatt natural gas-fired electric generation facilities to support the partnership’s operations in Texas.
ET’s Financial Position
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the firm had a long-term debt, less current maturities of $59.75 billion compared with $51.38 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the partnership’s revolving credit facility had an aggregate $2.21 billion of available borrowing capacity.
For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, the partnership invested approximately $1.22 billion on growth capital expenditures.
ET’s Guidance
Energy Transfer expects its 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be between $16.1 billion and $16.5 billion.
For 2025, the firm expects its growth capital expenditures to be approximately $5 billion. Maintenance capital expenditures for 2025 are expected to be approximately $1.1 billion.
ET’s Zacks Rank
