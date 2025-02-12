Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 12, 2025

  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) rose 2.2% on reports that the company was partnering with Alibaba (Hong Kong) to develop artificial intelligence features for Chinese iPhone users.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) slid 6.3%, falling for the second day running after reports emerged that Elon Musk was making a $97.4 billion bid to takeover OpenAI.
  • Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO - Free Report) gained 4.7% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 55 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents.
  • Shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) rose 3.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $2.81 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion.

